171%: Antisemitic Incidents Soared Globally In January, Report Finds

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has unveiled its latest monthly report, documenting a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents globally. According to the findings, there were 468 reported incidents, marking an increase of 171% compared to January 2023, averaging 15.1 incidents per day.

A substantial portion of these incidents, 65.3%, were related to Israel, with 16.25% categorized as “classical” antisemitism, which includes traditional prejudiced views against Jewish people. Islamist motives were identified in 8.97% of the cases, while the remainder were associated with Holocaust denial, minimization, distortion, or could not be attributed to a specific category.

The incidents varied in nature, including 68 acts of vandalism and 52 physical threats, but the majority, 329 or 70%, involved hate speech. Among the notable examples highlighted by CAM were a disturbing attempt to stab Jews at a kosher supermarket in London and anti-Israel protesters directing hateful chants at pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment from a facility that had accepted donations from a Jewish individual.

The report also noted the dangerous rhetoric of a neo-Nazi podcaster who advocated for Jews to be “completely annihilated,” reflecting the severe level of hate propagated by radicals and extremists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)