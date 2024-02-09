CUT OFF: Communications Completely Severed Between Yahye Sinwar And Hamas Leaders

Israeli intelligence revealed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, has been notably absent from recent decisions made by the organization, including those related to ongoing hostage negotiations with Israel. According to a report by Kan News on Thursday, Sinwar has not been involved in crafting the response to Israel’s proposed deal for the release of hostages, indicating a significant disconnection within the group’s leadership.

Communication with Sinwar was reportedly severed ten days ago, leaving him isolated not only from his organization’s members but also from mediators involved in the hostage negotiations. This development comes as IDF forces have been advancing in Khan Yunis, Sinwar’s hometown, over the past two months. Despite being rumored to be hiding in the city, efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

The sudden lack of contact with Sinwar and his exclusion from pivotal decision-making processes mark a critical moment in the dynamics of Hamas’s leadership and the ongoing efforts to secure a hostage deal and raises questions about the internal coherence of Hamas’s leadership structure and its implications for the future of the negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)