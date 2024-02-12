WATCH: Jen Psaki Fumes Over Media Coverage Of Joe Biden’s Declining Cognitive Skills

In the wake of the special counsel report that has renewed debate over Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary under President Joe Biden, blasted the media’s focus on her previous employer. Psaki, who has transitioned to a role as an MSNBC host, shared her grievances during a “Meet the Press” roundtable discussion, expressing disappointment over the prioritization of the special counsel’s findings over recent comments made by Donald Trump.

According to Psaki, the media’s attention should have been captivated by Trump’s remarks, particularly his suggestion on Saturday that Vladimir Putin should be allowed to attack NATO allies without interference.

“If you’re sitting in the White House and on the campaign right now, you’re absolutely banging your head against the wall at the way that the Thursday report has been covered,” Psaki lamented. “Given all of the things that have happened this week, including … the fact that Donald Trump yesterday suggested that Vladimir Putin should have free rein in attacking NATO allies. And what do we see when we wake up this morning? Wall-to-wall coverage of whether a guy who’s four years older than his opponent is too old to be president.”

The conversation on “Meet the Press” also touched upon a Washington Post report indicating some top Democrats’ desire for Biden to be replaced as the party’s nominee in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Psaki robustly dismissed such speculation, underscoring the importance of recognizing Biden’s position as the inevitable nominee. “What the Biden campaign needs right now is for people to realize that … he is going to be the nominee,” she asserted, emphasizing the critical choice facing voters.

