PASSING THE BUCK: Homeland Security Secretary Blames Congress For Not Doing His Job

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press” this Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pointed to Congress as the root cause of the ongoing crisis at the southern U.S. border. The interview, conducted by Kristen Welker, came following a tumultuous week where Republicans unsuccessfully attempted to impeach Mayorkas on charges of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law.”

“A bipartisan group of Senators have now presented us with the tools and resources we need — bipartisan group,” Mayorkas said. “And yet Congress killed it without even reading it.”

“No doubt there is gridlock on Congress. But do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border, for what the president, himself, has called a crisis.?” Welker pushed back.

“It certainly is a crisis,” Mayorkas conceded. “And, well, we don’t bear responsibility for a broken system and we’re doing a tremendous amount within that broken system. But, fundamentally — fundamentally — Congress is the only one who can fix it.”

“I inherited the system that has not been fixed in 30 years,” Mayorkas moaned.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows that approximately 2.5 million migrants crossed the border from Mexico into the United States in 2023.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)