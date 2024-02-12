FLIP FLOP: Biden Joins TikTok After Saying He Wouldn’t Due To National Security Concerns

In a notable 180-degree spin from President Joe Biden, his 2024 campaign has joined social media platform TikTok – after pledging not to because of concerns that data from the platform is being scraped by Chinese intelligence.

Just a year ago, Biden set a February 2023 deadline for federal agencies to ban the TikTok app from all government smartphones, and some have called on the administration to go even further and ban the app entirely in the U.S. because its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, allegedly steals Americans’ data and poses a serious national security threat.

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have issued warnings about the possibility that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, could share sensitive user information with the Chinese Communist Party. This data might include users’ browsing history, location details, and biometric data such as fingerprints, facial features, iris patterns, and voice prints.

Furthermore, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which assesses the national security impacts of foreign investments in the U.S., has been conducting an ongoing investigation into TikTok’s operations since 2019.

Defending the flip flop, Biden officials said they “are taking advanced safety precautions around our devices and incorporating a sophisticated security protocol to ensure security.”

Below is the Biden’s first post on TikTok, which it says will be used “to create content that will resonate with critical audiences and the core constituencies that make up the president’s diverse and broad coalition of voters.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)