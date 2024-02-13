Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Minister Miri Regev Visits Site Of Mumbai Chabad Massacre


Israeli Minister of Transportation Miri Regev arrived at the beginning of the week for a diplomatic working visit to India, during which she is expected to meet with senior government officials in the country and sign a series of agreements in the fields of transportation.

Minister Regev chose to open her visit to the Chabad home in Mumbai, by laying a wreath and lighting candles in memory of the victims of the brutal terrorist attack that took place there, in which six Jews were killed, including Chabad emissaries instead of Rabbi Gabi and Rebecca Holzberg.

Minister Regev toured the Chabad home with her entourage, and heard from the local emissary, Rabbi Yisrael Kozlovsky, about the intense activity during the year with the Jewish community and tourists there. The Minister of Transportation visited the memorial to the murdered and the room of Moishi Holzberg, who was two years old when he lost his parents, who was murdered and survived In a miracle by the therapist Sandra.

As part of a briefing she held for the local media at the end of the visit, Minister Regev, a member of the political-security cabinet, addressed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to activate his international contacts, among others in Saudi Arabia, in order to free the abductees and return them home.



