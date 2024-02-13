HATE IN STATEN ISLAND: Jewish Man Assaulted By Man With Metal Bat

Staten Island, NY – The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual linked to an hate crime assault within the 121 Precinct.

According to reports, on Monday, February 12, 2024, around 2:30 PM, a 25-year-old Jewish male was standing in front of 475 Grandview Avenue when an unidentified male approached him. The suspect reportedly made anti-Jewish remarks before striking the victim in the head with a metal bat, resulting in a laceration to the back of his head. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the victim to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment.

Following the assault, the assailant fled the scene on foot, heading north on Grandview Avenue toward Netherland Avenue.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has taken charge of the investigation.

Authorities have provided a description of the suspect as a 40-year-old male, standing 5’11” tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue jacket, green pants, a black ski hat, and tan boots.

Anyone with information regarding the individual’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the NYPD immediately.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)