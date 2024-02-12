Tucker Carlson: Moscow Is “So Much Nicer” Than Any American City

Following his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson delivered remarks at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, praising Moscow as nicer than any city in the United States.

“It is so much nicer than any city in my country. I had no idea,” Carlson remarked. He pointed out the city’s cleanliness, safety, and architectural beauty, questioning the stark disparity with cities in the United States.

Carlson’s commentary extended beyond Moscow, as he named Tokyo and other international cities as “wonderful places to live,” contrasting them with shortcomings in American urban environments.

“At a certain point, I don’t think the average person cares as much about abstractions as the concrete reality of his life,” Carlson said. “And if you can’t use your subway, for example, as many people are afraid to in New York City because it’s too dangerous, you have to sort of wonder, isn’t that ultimate measure of leadership?”

Carlson also suggested that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want war with Ukraine – despite the fact that he started it.

“First things first, Putin wants to get out of this war. Russia’s industrial potential is a lot more profound than we thought it was,” Carlson asserted.

