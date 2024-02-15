BORO PARK: Suspicious Blaze Destroys Vacant Home On 40 Street [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A fast-moving blaze ripped through a home in Boro Park early Thursday morning.

The FDNY responded to the fire located at 1117 40 Street near 11th Avenue, at around 12:30am. Boro Park Hatzolah received multiple calls reporting the fire as well.

Heavy fire was seen blowing out of the windows on the top floor of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

Sources tell YWN that the home was vacant, and had a few “squatters” illegally living on the top floor of the home.

Additionally, sources tell YWN that the FDNY is investigating the blaze as “suspicious” and it may have been intentionally set on fire.

