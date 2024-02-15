WATCH: IDF Releases Footage Of Commandos Operating In Khan Yunis, Eliminating Hundreds Of Terrorists

The IEDF has released footage of the Maglan and Egoz Units of the Commando Brigade operating in Gaza, highlighting how they have intensified their campaign against Hamas. The specialized forces have been navigating through the dense and narrow alleyways of the area, engaging in high-stakes close-quarters combat, and utilizing precision sniper fire to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

The operation has led to the elimination of numerous terrorists and the arrest of dozens more. Among those targeted were individuals who participated in the October 7th massacre and several operatives from elite units. In a strategic move to cripple the operational capabilities of these groups, last week saw targeted raids against combat positions discreetly located within civilian residences, including those of senior Hamas leaders.

The soldiers also destroyed hundreds of targets of terrorist infrastructure and struck approximately one thousand Hamas targets from the air led by the Divisional Fire Control Center.

