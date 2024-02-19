SHOW OF SUPPORT: Nearly $500,000 Raised To Help Billionaire Trump Pay His Legal Expenses

In a remarkable show of support, a GoFundMe page titled “Stand with Trump” aimed at assisting the former president with his legal expenses, has rapidly approached the half-million-dollar mark. Initiated by Elena Cardone – the wife of real estate guru Grant Cardone – last week, the crowdfunding campaign seeks to amass $355 million to settle the damages Trump was mandated to pay following a fraud case verdict in New York. As of Monday morning, the initiative has garnered over $430,000 from approximately 8,700 contributors.

The fundraising effort has seen a wide range of donations, with the highest single contribution being $10,000, while the majority of donations ranged between $20 and $100. Cardone took to X to rally support, emphasizing the importance of unity in backing Trump during this challenging time.

Last Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump must pay over $300 million in damages, a verdict stemming from allegations of property value inflation to secure more favorable loan terms and agreements. The judgment also included a three-year prohibition against Trump conducting business operations in New York.

Following the court’s decision, Trump unveiled $400 gold sneakers at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con, just one day after Judge Engoron’s ruling, presumably to help him pay his bills.

