Major Neis: Terrorists Throw Bomb At Israeli Car Carrying 5 People, 1 Slightly Injured


Terrorists threw an explosive device at an Israeli car on the way from Chomesh to the Shavei Shomron yishuv in Binyamin on Monday evening.

Five people were in the car, residents of the Chomesh yishuv. In a neis, only one passenger was slightly injured.

One of the passengers was Aviya Antman, who survived the terror attack in Chomesh in 2021 which killed Yehudah Dimentman, H’yd, a 25-year-old husband and father.

In the video below, he explains how he miraculously survived his second terror attack.

Yehudah Dimentman, H’yd.

The IDF stated: “A short while ago, terrorists threw an explosive device toward an Israeli car next to the village of Burqa in Binyamin. Security forces rushed to the area and provided emergency medical aid to the injured Israeli. The forces are searching the area for suspects.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



