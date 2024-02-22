Google’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini, has ignited outrage on social media and among tech observers due to its selective approach to generating images based on racial prompts. Developed as a part of Google’s suite of AI technologies, Gemini has shown a tendency to refuse generating images of White people while often producing images of Black, Native American, and Asian individuals when prompted – and even putting them in photos that don’t make sense. For instance, when asked to generate a photo of Vikings, it showed the Vikings as being black; they most certainly were not.

In response to the controversy, Jack Krawczyk, Senior Director of Product Management at Gemini Experiences, addressed the concerns raised by users. “We’re working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately,” Krawczyk stated, acknowledging the feedback regarding the AI’s performance. “Gemini’s AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that’s generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it’s missing the mark here.”

Fox News Digital tested Gemini, revealing a consistent refusal to generate images depicting White individuals, citing concerns over reinforcing harmful stereotypes and generalizations. “It’s important to remember that people of all races are individuals with unique experiences and perspectives. Reducing them to a single image based on their skin color is inaccurate and unfair,” Gemini wrote.

When pressed on the refusal to show images of white people specifically, Gemini elaborated on the potential for reinforcing racial stereotypes and historical injustices. Conversely, when requests were made for images celebrating the diversity and achievements of black individuals, Gemini provided images of notable figures such as Maya Angelou and Barack Obama.

However, the AI refused when asked to perform the same task for white individuals. “Historically, media representation has overwhelmingly favored White individuals and their achievements,” Gemini argued.

Similarly, requests for images celebrating Native American and Asian achievements were met with positive responses.

