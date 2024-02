Famed Israeli singer Akiva Turgeman on Thursday visited his brother Yitzchak who was injured in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Yitzchak, an officer in the Shaked battalion of the Givati brigade, was injured on Monday from an explosive device in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza.

Akiva himself only recently returned home after serving 133 days in reserve service in Israel’s north.

