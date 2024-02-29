ELECTORAL LANDSLIDE: Trump Leading Biden In SEVEN Key Battleground States

A new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey finds former President Donald Trump is ahead of President Joe Biden in seven critical battleground states, with a significant portion of voters expressing concerns about Biden’s age. The poll shows Trump leading Biden by five percentage points across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In these states, Trump’s lead ranges from 49%-43% in Arizona and Georgia to 46%-42% in Michigan and Wisconsin, highlighting a competitive edge in the upcoming electoral battle. Moreover, Trump would also win in a five-way ballot test, securing 43% of the support against Biden’s 37%, with Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emerging as the top third-party candidate with 9% of the vote.

The survey also reveals serious voter apprehension regarding Biden’s suitability for office due to his age, with 82% of respondents considering Biden, at 81, as “too old” for the presidency. This contrasts sharply with perceptions of Trump, where only 47% viewed him as having aged out of the role.

However, Trump is viewed by 59% of those surveyed as “dangerous” for the country, compared to 48% for Biden. Trump’s mental fitness and health are also being questioned by voters, with only 43% describing him as “mentally fit” and 45% as “in good health,” figures that are still starkly better than Biden’s 26% and 19%, respectively.

Also, 53% of swing state voters said they have little or no trust in Vice President Kamala Harris’s capability to assume the president if Biden is unable to continue on.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)