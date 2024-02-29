Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Another Top Aid Of NYC Mayor Adams Gets Raided By FBI In Ongoing Corruption Probe


FBI agents conducted a raid on the Bronx home of Winnie Greco, a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams, on Thursday. Greco is already under investigation by the city Department of Investigation (DOI) for allegedly using her City Hall position to receive perks, including home renovations. The FBI’s action is part of an ongoing probe, but it is unclear if it is directly connected to the DOI investigation.

Greco, 61, serves as the mayor’s $100,000-a-year director of Asian affairs and has been under scrutiny since late last year. She is accused of promising a campaign volunteer a job in exchange for kitchen renovations and soliciting a $10,000 donation from a Chinese business executive for a Chinese-focused event at Gracie Mansion.

Greco has a long history with Adams, dating back to his time as Brooklyn borough president, when she worked as a volunteer fundraiser and Chinese community liaison.

This is the second time in the past year that a top Adams aide has faced scrutiny, following the FBI raid on the home of fundraiser Brianna Suggs in November.

Mayor Adams’ spokesman, Fabien Levy, stated that City Hall will fully cooperate with the investigation and emphasized that the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

