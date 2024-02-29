DEM INFIGHTING: AOC Defends Sanctuary Policies, Blasts NYC Mayor Adams’ Call for Change

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has is defending sanctuary city policies and attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ proposal to modify New York City’s stance on limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The Mayor’s suggestion, aimed at easing restrictions on sharing information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about deportation detainer requests, comes as the city is being overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of migrants with no place to stay and nowhere to go – including more than a handful engaging in criminal activities.

“The idea that a person can be deported just on an accusation is substantially different than a conviction and due process, and I disagree,” she stupidly said.

Mayor Adams’ proposal emerges amid a growing debate within the Democratic Party, prompted by a series of high-profile crimes attributed to undocumented immigrants. These incidents, including a mob attack on New York police officers, the murder of a student in Georgia, and the killing of a toddler in Maryland, have led even some ardent liberals to question the efficacy of strict sanctuary policies.

“If you commit a felony, a violent act, we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported,” Adams has said, reversing course on NYC’s sanctuary city policy.

Despite these concerns, the New York City Council has yet to show any willingness to amend the existing law, which currently prohibits city officials from aiding federal agents in most scenarios, including detainer requests from ICE.

The debate intensifies as the U.S. faces a surge in undocumented immigrants, with some, like Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra, being linked to serious crimes after evading ICE custody. Ibarra, charged with the murder of Georgia student Laken Riley, had previously been arrested in New York and released before ICE could intervene.

