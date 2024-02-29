CNN: Biden Admin Believes Israel Will Launch Lebanon War In The Spring

There is growing concern among US intelligence officials and senior Biden administration officials that Israel is preparing to launch a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon in the coming months, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Biden administration has held briefings on the issue and is preparing for the very real possibility that Hezbollah will not be deterred through diplomatic means.

“We are operating on the assumption that an Israeli military operation will be launched in the coming months,” one senior Biden administration official said. “Not necessarily imminently in the next few weeks but perhaps later this spring. An Israeli military operation is a distinct possibility.”

The official added: “I think what Israel is doing is that they are raising this threat in the hope that there will be a negotiated agreement. Some Israeli officials suggest that it is more of an effort to create a threat they can utilize. Others speak of it more as a military necessity that’s going to happen.”

Another senior Biden administration official said that there is an increasing number of Israeli security officials urging for an incursion but warned that such a step could lead to a “major, major escalation that we don’t even know the proportions of.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)