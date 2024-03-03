Radical Leftist Warns Biden: Reverse Course On Gaza Or Face Electoral Disaster

Far-left libtard filmmaker Michael Moore has issued a stark warning to Joe Biden, cautioning that his stance on the Gaza conflict could cost him the presidency in November. In an interview with MSNBC, Moore declared that he is “sounding the alarm to save Biden from himself.”

Moore argued that Biden’s position on Gaza is alienating a crucial segment of the Democratic base, particularly in Michigan, which has a significant Muslim population. He noted that over 100,000 voters in Michigan cast their ballots for “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, signaling a protest against Biden’s stance.

This issue has sparked concerns among Democrats, as Michigan is a critical battleground state that could determine the election’s outcome. Moore warned that if Biden fails to reverse course, Trump could capitalize on the discontent and win the state by a narrow margin, just as he did in 2016.

