Radical Leftist Warns Biden: Reverse Course On Gaza Or Face Electoral Disaster

Far-left libtard filmmaker Michael Moore has issued a stark warning to Joe Biden, cautioning that his stance on the Gaza conflict could cost him the presidency in November. In an interview with MSNBC, Moore declared that he is “sounding the alarm to save Biden from himself.”
Moore argued that Biden’s position on Gaza is alienating a crucial segment of the Democratic base, particularly in Michigan, which has a significant Muslim population. He noted that over 100,000 voters in Michigan cast their ballots for “uncommitted” in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, signaling a protest against Biden’s stance.
This issue has sparked concerns among Democrats, as Michigan is a critical battleground state that could determine the election’s outcome. Moore warned that if Biden fails to reverse course, Trump could capitalize on the discontent and win the state by a narrow margin, just as he did in 2016.
3 Responses
He will face an electoral disaster regardless. So he may as well finish his term being morally upright and not giving in to a bunch of Anti-Semites.
He is in a classic “heads I win, tails you lose” situation. If he goes WOKE (not just on Gaza, but on a variety of issues), he risks losing the more moderate Democratic centrists but if he doesn’t go WOKE, his left wing will vote for a third party candidate.
The total impact won’t be clear until after the Republican convention at the earliest. If Trump stays radically isolationist, and “No Labels” runs a serious candidate, Biden has to deal with the possibility of losing to a RINO/DINO coalition.
So it makes no difference if he calls out or doesn’t call out the people murdered by the Iranian regime, pakistan, afghanistan, and so on and so on, but if he doesn’t send troops in there to fight alongside Hamas against the Israeli’s, THEN he has an election problem.
He should grow a spine and call out these people for what they are. Having them as a base is even more disgusting than playcating them. It takes a special kind of moral depravity to allow this to go. This from the party who pretends neo-nazi’s and klansman back their opponents and the GOP must disown them. I want to see the Dems disown them too.