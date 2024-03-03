MAILBAG: The Refusal To Fix Our Girls Chinuch Framework Is Dooming Countless Women

As a recent graduate of a mainstream Bais Yaakov school in Lakewood, I find myself in a unique position to address a specific aspect of the pressing issue of the shidduch crisis within our community. While I do not have any brilliant solutions to the crisis, I have two suggestions for changes in how we are being educated, which I believe would alleviate some of the pain of women who are unfortunately affected by this crisis.

Firstly, I have recently observed discussions by notable Torah figures and shadchanim questioning why many young women only want to marry a “forever learner,” when there are many less actual “forever learners” then women who desire that.

It is important to recognize that our educational upbringing instilled in us the value of this lifestyle as an ideal. We were taught that dedicating oneself to Torah study is a noble pursuit, and there are indeed many women who are committed to leading such a life. If it is indeed the reality that there are fewer men who want to learn for many years than there are women who want that, then something must change in the education system which does not even consider another option. The discussions seem to “blame” the women who want this as being picky, when this is exactly what we have been taught our entire lives!

Secondly, an important change that needs to occur within the chinuch system for girls is the reassessment of the narrative that our sole purpose in life is to be a wife and mother. While these roles are undoubtedly important and meaningful for many, the unfortunate reality is that not all women will fulfill them. For a woman who sadly does not meet a partner in life, it is important for them to know that they still have a purpose and can lead an impactful and meaningful life instead of feeling like they are stuck in a stage where they do not belong.

I would like to emphasize that I am speaking from personal experience as someone who has been to a mainstream Lakewood elementary school, high school, and Bais Yaakov seminary in Eretz Yisroel, and this is what I was personally taught throughout my entire Bais Yaakov education.

Again, while I cannot think of a way to solve the crisis, we need to look at the reality of the current situation and expand our chinuch system to include both the option of building a toradig home with a working husband, as well as that of living a meaningful life single.

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)