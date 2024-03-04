Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Trump Claims 82% Of Americans Believe 2020 Election Was Rigged


Former President Donald Trump has made a whopper of a claim at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, saying that 82% of the country believes the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” in favor of Joe Biden.

“What happened at that last election was a disgrace, and we’re not going to let it happen again,” Trump said. “Did you ever notice they want to go after the people that find out where the cheating was—and, by the way, 82% of the country understands that it was a rigged election, OK? You can’t have a country with that.”

Trump went on to claim that the people who are investigating the election are targeting those who are trying to uncover the alleged cheating, rather than the people who actually rigged the election.

The conservative-leaning Washington Examiner noted that the source and timing of the poll Trump cited are unclear. However, it pointed to a poll conducted in November 2021 which found that 82% of “Republicans who most trust Fox News” either “completely agree” or “mostly agree” that the 2020 election was stolen.

