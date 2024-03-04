MAILBAG: Why Is Bribing Shadchanim Necessary For Our Kids To Get Married?

With all the talk about the age gap that exists in shidduchim, the general problems with the current shidduch system are forgotten about. But unfortunately, even when taking out the age gap crisis, things in the “market” are going quickly from bad to worse. I know it, because I’m living it.

Here’s what just happened to me, the mother of a wonderful boy currently in shidduchim. A shadchan that has redt several shidduchim for my son will soon be making a simcha. A friend who heard about this breathlessly called me and urged me to send a very nice gift to the shadchan in honor of the simcha.

“Why?” I asked, perplexed at why I am expected to send a gift to a shadchan whose relationship with me has been nothing more than emailing me resumes.

“What do you mean,” my friend replied, clearly shocked at my response. “Do you want this shadchan to forget about your son?”

Forget about my son? Why would he forget about my son because I didn’t partake in a simcha that I know nothing about? My accountant doesn’t forget to do my taxes because I didn’t send him a meat board for his vacht nacht – why would a shadchan be any different?

“Look, this is what we’re dealing with. Either you can play the game or you can forget about your son getting any good matches,” my friend said.

Now I sit here trembling. Is this what the shidduch system has come to? For our children to even be on a shadchan‘s radar we have to butter them up? Is this the hishtadlus in shidduchim we’ve been told about by our rabbanim, or is it simply bribery to push ourselves ahead in line? To me, it’s obviously the latter.

Thinking about it, I can’t imagine I would ever even want to make a shidduch with a family that engages in such low behavior. Selling yourself out to a shadchan so that a child gets redt appropriate names? Have we gone completely off the rails?

As far as shadchanim are concerned, if this is what it takes to get them to do their job properly, they shouldn’t be in the business. I know their job isn’t easy, and I don’t envy it. But if you’re doing it, you should be doing it right. Don’t treat people differently based on how much they are mechanef you. Every boy and girl deserves the same opportunity to get married and build a bayis ne’eman b’yisroel. And while I’m sure everyone would nod their head in agreement to that statement, it doesn’t seem like anybody actually believes it or acts like they do.

