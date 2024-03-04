Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FAA Says Boeing Fails To Meet Quality-Control Standards In Manufacturing


The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday its audit of 737 Max manufacturing at airplane-maker Boeing and its key supplier turned up “multiple instances” of them failing to make sure manufacturing met quality standards.

The FAA said that it found “non-compliance issues” with Boeing’s manufacturing-process control and parts handling and storage. It did not provide details.

The FAA said it gave a summary of findings from its six-week audit to Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems, but it did not make the summary public. A spokeswoman said the FAA can’t release details because its investigation of Boeing is continuing.

Spirit spokesman Joe Buccino said the company welcomed the FAA audit and will review the findings. “We are in communication with Boeing and the FAA on appropriate corrective actions,” he said.

Asked for comment, a Boeing spokesman referred to a statement last week in which CEO David Calhoun said the company now has a “clear picture of what needs to be done” and is “totally committed to meeting this challenge.”

The FAA has stepped up its scrutiny of Boeing since Jan. 5, when a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 as it flew 16,000 feet above Oregon. Pilots of the Alaska Airlines jet were able to safely land the plane despite the hole in its side.

Since then, Boeing replaced the executive in charge of the 737 Max program. Last week, the FAA gave Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan for addressing safety concerns raised by the FAA and an independent panel of experts from industry, government and academia.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Wannabe Prime Minister Meets With Wannabe President

SMOKING GUN: IDF Publishes Audio Of UNRWA Teachers Discussing Their Participation In Oct. 7 Attacks

NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger Launches Bid For Seat In State Assembly

HEART-WRENCHING: Audio Released Of 3 Hostages Shouting For Help Before Being Mistakenly Killed By IDF

FACES OF EVIL: Shin Bet Nabs Arabs Who Prepped 100 Explosives For Multi-Casualty Attack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network