Britain’s Terror Threat At Highest Level Since 9/11, Security Insider Warns

A security expert has issued a stark warning that Britain’s terror threat level has reached its highest point since the 9/11 attacks, with a “real risk” of coordinated terrorist action or lone wolf attacks on UK soil. The expert cites record levels of “chatter” between extremists intercepted by spies, which are at their highest levels since the September 11 attacks.

Politicians have been briefed on the situation, with one MP stating that the level of extremist chatter is “off the scale” and likening it to the spike in hate seen after 9/11. The warning comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Downing Street, warning of “forces” seeking to tear the country apart with their “hateful ideological agenda”.

Former Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick also expresses concern that the police and intelligence services are too “stretched” to deal with the “cancer of Islamist extremism”. MPs have held confidential meetings since December regarding the increase in “chatter” about potential plots, with sources warning of a high chance of both 7/7-style attacks and lone wolf attacks like the murder of Lee Rigby.

Security officials also fear generational radicalization and the impact of the Gaza war on young British Muslims. The country’s terrorism threat level is currently “substantial”, the third highest state of alert, indicating an attack is likely. Conservative chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Alicia Kearns will ask ministers why the level has not been raised, while independent reviewer of counter-terrorism legislation Jonathan Hall KC notes the public brazenness of hate directed towards people by category.

Head of MI5 Ken McCallum previously warned that the atrocities carried out by Hamas on October 7 could be a trigger for terror attacks in the UK. The threat level was last raised to critical – the highest level – on September 15, 2017, following the Parsons Green bombing, and was reduced to “severe” two days later. Reports suggest there were “discussions” to raise the threat level again last November.

(AP)