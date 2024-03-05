FBI Hunting Iranian Spy Accused Of Plotting to Assassinate Mike Pompeo And Others

The FBI has issued an alert for Majid Dastjani Farahani, a 41-year-old suspected member of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, who is accused of plotting to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other American officials. Farahani, who speaks multiple languages and frequently travels between Iran and Venezuela, had been recruiting individuals for operations in the US, including lethal targeting of current and former US government officials.

The alert comes as Iran continues to seek retribution for the 2020 US assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, which was carried out under Pompeo’s watch. Farahani had been recruiting individuals “as revenge” for Soleimani’s death, according to the FBI.

Pompeo and Brian Hook, former President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Iran, have been given around-the-clock security following news of the threat.

This is not the first time Iran has been accused of plotting revenge attacks against US officials. In 2022, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp was indicted for an alleged revenge plot to kill former national security advisor John Bolton.

Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, directed a network of militias that targeted American troops in Iraq and had been responsible for numerous deaths.

