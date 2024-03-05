What A Surprise: Hostage Deal Talks End With No Results, Hamas Blames Netanyahu

The hostage release/ceasefire deal talks in Cairo ended on Tuesday with no breakthrough, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told Reuters that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is to blame for the lack of a deal, saying: “Netanyahu doesn’t want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans’ court to press him for a deal.”

Israel refused to send a delegation to participate in the talks in Cairo on Sunday after Hamas failed to provide a list of live hostages and provide an answer regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners it is demanding for the release of each hostage.

Israeli senior officials believe that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is purposely sabotaging ceasefire talks, preferring to kindle tensions in the Middle East during Ramadan.

“Sinwar would rather increase tensions in the Middle East, causing bloodshed and chaos in Gaza during Ramadan, than accept the alternative of a six-week ceasefire and humanitarian aid that would significantly alleviate the suffering of Gazan civilians,” an Israeli official told Ynet.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)