US Measles Cases In 2024 Are Already Almost Higher Than 2023 Total As Vax Rates Plummet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting a stark increase in measles diagnoses in the United States in the first two months of 2024, with 41 cases confirmed, compared to 58 cases in all of 2023. This surge in measles cases has been attributed to a decline in vaccination rates for the third consecutive year.

Sixteen states have reported cases, with Florida experiencing the largest outbreak, including six cases linked to an elementary school in Broward County. The CDC has declared the outbreak a public health emergency, citing a wider measles outbreak years in the making, exacerbated by COVID-19-related delays in vaccine administration.

Over 61 million doses of the MMR or MMRV vaccine were postponed or missed between 2020 and 2022, putting vulnerable populations at risk. Measles was declared eliminated in the US in 2000, but if the outbreak continues for over a year, the country risks losing its elimination status.

CDC Director John Vertefeuille emphasizes the urgent need for targeted efforts to prevent the spread, saying, “Measles cases anywhere pose a risk to all countries and communities where people are under-vaccinated. Urgent, targeted efforts are critical to prevent measles disease and deaths.”

