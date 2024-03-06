“ANTISEMITISM”: Orthodox Jews Sue After Being Kicked Off JetBlue Flight Over Simple Request

Three Orthodox Jews – Rabbi Abraham Lunger, his wife Mrs. Miriam Lunger, and Ms. Brucha Ungar – have filed a lawsuit against JetBlue Airways alleging they were unjustly removed from a flight due to their religious beliefs and claim it was “anti-Semitism”.

The incident unfolded on December 31, 2023, aboard JetBlue Flight 2050, scheduled from Palm Springs International Airport to JFK in New York. According to the lawsuit, the conflict began when Rabbi Lunger requested a seat change to avoid being seated next to a female passenger.

The lawsuit says that this simple request was met with resistance from the flight crew, leading to a heated exchange that eventually saw the Lungers and Ms. Ungar being ordered off the aircraft.

The lawsuit asserts that despite a male passenger’s offer to switch seats with Rabbi Lunger, which would have resolved the issue, the flight’s captain claimed it would cause a “weight imbalance” and denied the switch. This justification, along with the subsequent decision to remove the plaintiffs from the flight, has been labeled by the plaintiffs as a pretext for discriminatory treatment based on their religious and racial identity.

The complaint highlights the plaintiffs’ adherence to Orthodox Jewish traditions, including their distinctive clothing and appearance, which they argue made them targets for discrimination.

The Lungers and Ms. Ungar were left stranded without accommodation, food, or transportation following their removal from the flight, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit further accuses JetBlue and its staff of civil rights violations, discrimination, and harassment, calling into question the airline’s policies and practices regarding religious accommodations.

