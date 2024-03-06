Instagram Account Led By Anti-Israel Rep’s Staffers Driving Antisemitism On Capitol Hill

A once-prominent pro-black Instagram account, “Dear White Staffers”, has shifted its focus from sharing experiences of staffers of color on Capitol Hill to almost exclusively promoting anti-Israel rhetoric, according to an investigative report by Jewish Insider. The account, which has grown to nearly 120,000 followers, has been criticized for perpetuating antisemitic tropes and driving antisemitism among congressional staff.

The account’s transformation began on October 7, when it started posting anonymous, unvetted testimonials accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and condemning the administration and Congress for continuing aid to Israel. Some posts have even accused Jewish members of seeking the deaths of children and blamed Israeli training for the Capitol Police’s response to a cease-fire protest that turned violent.

Jewish Insider has linked the account to a staffer working for anti-Israel Rep. Summer Lee. Congressional staffers and Biden Administration staffers have been conducting anonymous protests against U.S. support for Israel against Hamas terrorists, demanding an immediate ceasefire for several months.

