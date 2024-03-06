WATCH: House Republican Retires: “I’m Not Going To Lie” For Donald Trump

Outgoing House Republican Rep. Ken Buck shed light on his decision to retire and criticized many of his fellow Republicans for being willing to “lie” for Donald Trump.

Buck expressed his disappointment in the direction of the Republican Party, telling NewsNation’s Chris Stirewalt, “We’ve gone from a time when the Tea Party stood for conservative principles, for constitutional principles, to a time where the [populists] have taken over the Republican Party and are really advocating things that I believe are very dangerous.”

When asked about his decision to retire, Buck made it clear that he was not concerned about losing a primary or general election, but rather wanted to take a stand against the dishonesty in the party.

“I’m not going to lie on behalf of my presidential candidate, on behalf of my party,” Buck said. “And I’m very sad that others in my party have taken the position that, as long as we get the White House, it doesn’t really matter what we say.”

