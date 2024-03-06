WATCH: IDF Eliminates Hamas Terrorist Responsible for Rocket Fire in Central Gaza

In a successful operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli Security Agency (ISA) have eliminated Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny, a senior Hamas terrorist responsible for rocket fire in the central Gaza area. Aladdiny, a Hamas operative for several decades, had played a central role in embedding the terror group’s rocket arsenal in Gaza and firing rockets at Israel since Operation Cast Lead in 2008-2009, including during the current war.

According to the IDF, Aladdiny was responsible for directing rocket launches toward Israeli civilian areas, including Tel Aviv and communities in southern Israel, and had also orchestrated heavy fire against IDF ground troops in Gaza. His elimination is a significant blow to Hamas’ Rocket Unit in Gaza, which the IDF is continuing to dismantle.

In response to recent rocket fire toward southern Israel, including the city of Sderot, the IDF and Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out joint strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Jabalya area of northern Gaza. The targets struck included operational centers used by terrorists as hiding places and weapons storage facilities, as well as launch pits and tunnel shafts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)