Hatzolah Of Central Jersey’s First Garage In Jackson Approved By Zoning Board

The Jackson Zoning Board on Wednesday evening voted 5-2 to approve variances and site plans for an application to construct a nearly 6,000-square-foot mikvah along with a 1,600-square-foot Hatzolah garage on East Veterans near the Royal Grove neighborhood, Lakewood Alerts reported.

The Hatzolah garage and mikvah are located on the property adjacent to Khal Lev Simcha’s new shul on E. Veterans, which is currently under construction.

Among those testifying in support of the application was Hatzolah CEO and paramedic Elimelech Esterzohn.

Hatzolah of Central Jersey, which serves Lakewood and the surrounding municipalities, released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

In an unprecedented acknowledgment of the important role Hatzolah of Central Jersey plays in the lives of all Jackson residents, the Jackson zoning board has approved HCJ application for a variance to allow for the construction of the first Hatzolah garage in Jackson right outside Royal Grove.

Hatzolah of Central Jersey continues its enormous growth across the entire Central Jersey areas with new garage facilities currently in the planning stages in South and North Lakewood as well as Jackson. Hatzolah will be building three garages plus an additional headquarters that will house training and garage facilities in the coming year.

Hatzolah would like to thank the residents and town officials of Jackson for their overwhelming support as we continue our lifesaving work.

