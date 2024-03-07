WATCH: Fathers Of Female Captives In Gaza Daven With HaGaon HaRav Landau

The fathers of two female soldiers who are being held captive by Hamas in Gaza visited the homes of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau on Wednesday evening.

Shlomi Berger, the father of Agam Berger, and Yonatan Levi, the father of Naama Levi, traveled to Bnei Brak to ask the Rosh Yeshivah for a bracha. Both girls were surveillance soldiers on the Gazan border who were taken captive on October 7th. It is difficult to even fathom the terrible suffering of the familes of the young girls being held by heinous subhumans.

The Rosh Yeshivah recited Tehillim and said: “Hashem should help that they are quickly released safe and found and return to their homes in the best possible way.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)