CHILLING: Hamas Terrorist Admits Murdering Terrified Children On Oct. 7


In a chilling revelation, Israeli journalist Zvi Yehezkeli has released footage from his upcoming documentary showing terrorists from Hamas’ Nuhkba Force confessing to deliberately killing children during an attack on October 7.

The footage, which will air tonight on Channel 13 News, features an interrogation with one of the terrorists, who admits to shooting at a safe room where children were hiding.

“I heard crying from the safe room,” the terrorist says in the footage.

“And what are you doing?” the investigator asks.

“I’m shooting at the safe room,” the terrorist responds.

“But the child…” the investigator interjects.

“My job is to kill everyone,” the terrorist coldly replies.

When asked how much he shoots, the terrorist chillingly responds, “I shoot until there is silence.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



