LONDON HAS FALLEN: Police Arrest Anti-Hamas Demonstrator At Pro-Terror Rally


A counter-protester was arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally in London yesterday after carrying a sign that read “Hamas is a terrorist organization”. Niyak Ghorbani, an exiled Iranian activist, was wrestled to the ground by five police officers and handcuffed, according to videos on social media.

Ghorbani told The Daily Mail, “I think the police are totally wrong. It is a total double standard. It is one rule for the Palestinian protesters and another for me. It is hypocrisy.” He later posted on X that he was released without charges.

This is not the first time Ghorbani has faced repercussions for his anti-Hamas stance. He was attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob at a similar rally last month while holding a similar sign.

Police came under withering criticism for arresting Ghorbani, to which they made an official response on X. The platform’s Community Notes fact-checking feature quickly tore apart the police’s response, demonstrating once again that London has fallen to radical Islamists.

