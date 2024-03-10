FIFTY BLOWOUTS! 5 Chaveirim Branches Respond To Massive Blowouts Incident In Manhattan [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

In the late hours of Motzei Shabbos, multiple Chaverim branches began receiving a flood of calls for assistance with flat tires on the ramp from the George Washington Bridge to the Harlem River Drive. The calls began around 11:30 pm on Motzei Shabbos and continued throughout the night.

Chaverim members from Boro Park, Flatbush, Williamsburg, Monsey, and Bergen County responded to the emergency, with around 25 members showing up to help. Upon arrival, they found themselves facing a daunting task: over 50 cars with blown tires.

Thankfully, Brooklyn Chaverim and Monsey Chaverim came prepared with multiple spare tires, allowing them to quickly get to work replacing the damaged tires.

In a remarkable display of efficiency, Chaverim was able to reach out to the Department of Transportation (DOT), who responded within a half hour of receiving the call. The DOT’s quick response helped to mitigate the situation and ensure the safety of all those involved.