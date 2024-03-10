Qatar Threatens To Expel Hamas Leaders If They Don’t Agree To Hostage Deal

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Qatar is threatening to expel Hamas’s leaders from the country if they fail to agree to a hostage deal.

Husam Badran, a senior Hamas official based in Doha, denied the claim, stating that Hamas is eager to reach a deal and stop the violence. He added that without an agreement, violence will escalate during Ramadan, which begins Sunday or Monday.

Badran outlined Hamas’s conditions for a hostage deal, which include a permanent ceasefire, the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. Israel, on the other hand, is seeking a more limited truce and has vowed to continue its offensive to eliminate Hamas and free all hostages.

