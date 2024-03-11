APPALLING FOOTAGE: Orthodox Jewish Woman Randomly Punched In Senseless Crown Heights Attack

A disturbing incident occurred in Crown Heights on Friday morning when an Orthodox Jewish woman was punched in the head by a passing stranger, according to Chabad’s public relations director Rabbi Yaacov Behrman. Surveillance footage obtained by Crown Heights Shomrim shows the man walking past the visibly Jewish woman, who was standing on a street corner, before striking her in the head and continuing on his way.

“As a result of the attack, the victim sustained bruises and sought medical attention,” Rabbi Behrman said. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our community.”

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among community leaders and residents, who are calling for increased vigilance and a zero-tolerance approach to hate crimes.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence and urge anyone with information to come forward,” said Rabbi Behrman. “We will not stand idly by while our community is targeted. We demand justice and safety for all.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD, and community leaders are working closely with authorities to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)