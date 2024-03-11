Israel’s Goal To Eliminate Hamas ‘Not Realistic,’ Says US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation, US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner expressed doubts about Israel’s ability to eliminate all of Hamas, citing concerns that new terror cells may emerge or neighboring militant groups may fill the void.

Warner, who has held meetings with Israeli officials over the war in Gaza, said that while Israel may be able to beat Hamas to a point where it could never repeat the brutal Oct. 7 attacks, it was all too likely that another terrorist group would come and replace it.

“Meeting with folks in Israel, in the military community, in the intelligence community, the idea that you’re going to eliminate every Hamas fighter, I don’t think is a realistic goal,” Warner said.

“140 days in, they’ve basically taken out only about 35% of the Hamas fighters, and literally have only penetrated less than a third of the tunnel network,” Warner added, contradicting Israel’s far higher estimates.

Warner was joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, who agreed and noted that Hamas’ proclivity to hide behind hostages taken on Oct. 7 made it clear the war will not end quickly.

“That doesn’t mean Hezbollah doesn’t step in and take over now as a result, that doesn’t mean that a new Hamas offshoot wouldn’t re-create it,” Rubio said. “This is an ongoing challenge.”

Warner and Rubio also blamed Hamas for creating a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, pointing out that the terror group spent millions on terror tunnels rather than building up the infrastructure of the Palestinian enclave.

“That’s money that could have gone on to create an economy, to feed people, to build hospitals and serve civilians. They didn’t do it,” Rubio said of Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2006.

Warner said that as Ramadan began, the US needed to emphasize its actions in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza via the latest airdrops and new port station project.

The comments come as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive into Rafah, now southern Gaza’s most populous city harboring more than 1.4 million refugees. Israel has claimed that it has killed about 12,000 Hamas terrorists since the war began, close to half of its estimated members.

However, Warner and Rubio’s comments suggest that the end of the conflict is not yet in sight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)