FDNY Going After Firefighters Who Booed Trump-Hating NY Attorney General Letitia James

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) reprimanded firefighters who displayed inappropriate behavior during a recent promotion ceremony, where they booed New York Attorney General Letitia James and cheered for former President Trump. According to a report, the FDNY issued a stern warning, stating that such actions brought “discredit” to the department.

A memo distributed across firehouses in New York City on Sunday revealed that the FDNY’s Bureau of Investigations and Trials (BITS) is actively reviewing video footage to identify individuals involved in the incident, as reported by the New York Post. The memo emphasized that firefighters should recognize BITS’ efforts to identify those responsible for tarnishing the department’s reputation. It urged the members involved to come forward voluntarily for education on why such behavior is unacceptable.

Additionally, the memo reminded firefighters not to express their political views while on duty, stating, “When you’re not on duty, feel however you want about politicians… But don’t do it on the job’s time, on other members’ time, or on their families’ time. Do it on your own time.”

The controversy arose during the promotion ceremony held at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. As New York Attorney General Letitia James approached the podium to honor the swearing-in of the first Black female chaplain of the FDNY, Reverend Pamela Holmes, along with other first responders, booing ensued from some attendees. Amidst the disruption, James urged the crowd to calm down, reminding them that they were in a place of worship.

“Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down,” James told the rowdy crowd. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

As James continued her remarks, the crowd repeatedly chanted “Trump!”

