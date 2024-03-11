WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I’m Worried About Biden Destroying The World”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press with Kristen Welker to share his thoughts on President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Graham also addressed concerns about President Trump’s meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been criticized for his authoritarian leadership style.

Welker asked Graham if he believed Trump aspired to Orbán’s leadership style in a second term, citing Orbán’s record of packing courts with loyalists, seizing control of media outlets, and being friends with Putin and Xi. Graham responded by pointing to Trump’s first-term record, saying, “Russia didn’t invade on President Trump’s watch. Hamas didn’t try to destroy Israel on his watch. In Afghanistan – the Taliban weren’t in charge on his watch.”

Graham continued, “If you’re worried about the world being on fire, you’re right. If you think Joe Biden’s policies lack a deterrence and he’s weak in the eyes of our enemies, you’re right. So, if you want to get the world back in order, you’d better vote for Trump.”

Graham also dismissed concerns about Trump’s impact on democracy, saying, “There’s a liberal jihad against everything Trump. I’m not worried about Trump destroying democracy. I’m worried Joe Biden destroying the world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)