IRONY OF IRONIES: 57% Of Democrat Voters Would Oppose Certifying Trump’s Election Victory

A new Rasmussen Reports poll has found that 57% of Democrat voters would oppose Congress certifying the 2024 election results if former President Donald Trump wins. The poll asked likely voters about their stance on Democrats refusing to certify the election results due to Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

The poll also found that nearly two-thirds of self-identified liberals would oppose certification. However, Democrats do not form the majority of voters’ opinions on this issue. Overall, only 35% of all voters would support opposing certification of a Trump victory, while 55% would oppose lawmakers refusing to certify a Trump win.

The poll comes as Trump faces criminal charges related to the January 6 events, with a grand jury indicting him on four counts in August 2023. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 55 years in prison, although the death penalty is not an option due to the lack of “special findings” in the indictment.

The results suggest a deep divide among voters on the issue of certifying a Trump victory, with implications for the legitimacy of the 2024 election – and some Democrats preparing to do exactly what they complained Trump did.

