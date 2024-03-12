WATCH: Former Mar-A-Lago Employee Reveals New Details On Trump’s Handling of Classified Documents

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Brian Butler, a 20-year Mar-a-Lago employee, revealed new details about his role in handling sensitive documents for former President Trump. Butler, previously known as “Trump Employee #5,” shared that he and co-defendant Ralph Nauta were tasked with loading bankers boxes onto Trump’s plane at the same time the FBI was searching a storage area at the resort for classified documents.

When asked if he had any idea that the boxes might contain U.S. national security secrets, Butler responded, “No clue. Nope, I had no clue… We were just taking them out of the Escalade and piling them up.” He estimated that there were 10 to 15 boxes in total.

Butler also revealed that it wasn’t until the end of June that he began to suspect something was amiss. He said, “There’s a few different things that happened that kind of opened my eyes to, you know, something’s going on here.”

Collins pressed Butler on whether he found it unusual that there were so many boxes at Mar-a-Lago, to which he replied, “I’m just thinking, ‘Oh, the former president, he has a lot of stuff he likes to lug around with him.’ I never would’ve thought it was anything like what we see – classified documents.”

Butler’s interview sheds new light on Trump’s handling of sensitive documents, which has led to 40 felony charges against the former president. Two Mar-a-Lago employees, Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, have also been charged with scheming to conceal surveillance footage and lying about it. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Reacting to the video, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Butler’s inside knowledge of what happened with the classified boxes is “gold” for prosecutors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)