Major Suicide Attack In Tel Aviv Thwarted, Terrorist Eliminated On Way To Attack

A neis occurred on Monday evening when a terrorist who had already left his home in Jenin armed with a weapon and an explosive device was eliminated by undercover IDF commandos.

The terrorist was on his way to carry out a suicide attack in the heart of Tel Aviv.

After receiving precise intelligence information from the Shin Bet, commandos from the Duvdevan unit located the terrorist in the town of Zeita in the Shomron and eliminated him.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Monday evening: “Duvdevan soldiers and Shin Bet operatives killed the terrorist Muhammad Jaber from Jenin, who was on his way to Israeli territory to carry out an attack in the heart of Tel Aviv this evening. After he was eliminated, weapons and explosives were found in his possession that were ready for immediate use.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)