Benny Gantz: Schumer Is “Friend Of Israel” But Made “Mistake” Calling For Elections To Oust Bibi

In a tweet, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz expressed his disapproval of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent speech, in which Schumer called for elections in Israel to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz stated that while Schumer is a “friend of Israel who helps us a lot,” his remarks were a “mistake.”

Gantz emphasized that Israel is a strong democracy and that its citizens should be the only ones to determine its leadership and future. He stressed that any external intervention in the matter is “incorrect and unacceptable.”

Earlier Thursday, Schumer called for elections in Israel, saying that Netanyahu was no longer the right leader for the Jewish State.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed – radically – since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past,” said Schumer. He added that Netanyahu “lost his way, putting himself in coalition with far-right extremists like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.”

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu’s current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies that test existing US standards for assistance, then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course,” Schumer said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)