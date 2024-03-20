Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FJCC Brings Flatbush Rabbonim Together On Communal and Halachic Issues


Over seventy Flatbush Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva came together this week to discuss communal and halachic issues.

The meeting organized by the FJCC hosted Rabbonim from all segments and kehilos of the Flatbush community. The kinus l’shem shomayim personifies the unique achdus and closeness of the broader Flatbush Jewish community. The Rabbonim sat together to learn about new community initiatives as well as discuss pressing communal issues and concerns.

The Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition was founded first and foremost to serve the needs of the Rabbonim, Shuls, and Yeshivas, unite the community, and facilitate these kinds of gatherings to address the many needs of the diverse Flatbush neighborhoods.

