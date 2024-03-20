Ahead Of Purim: Rare Instructions From HaGaon HaRav Landau To Yeshivah Bochurim

Yeshivah bochurim all over the world collect funds for their yeshivos in the days before Purim and on Purim itself.

This year, due to the war in Israel, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau instructed yeshivah bochurim ahead of Purim to collect money only in Chareidi areas.

HaRav Landau wrote: “To the bnei yeshivos kedoshos: HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, and all Gedolei Yisrael instituted sidrei limmud in the yeshivos for the days of Purim. It succeeded and in many many yeshivos, bochurim learn and take advantage of the days of Purim to grow in limmud Torah and especially the nights of Purim.”

“And how important it is to continue in the path that our Rabbanim z’tl forged and utilize the days of Purim for many hours of limmud Torah, and Talmud Torah K’negged Kulam.”

“With this we call on the bnei hayeshivos hakedoshos not to collect money outside the Chareidi centers and especially due to the war situation, Hashem Yishmor, and the accusations against us from the hatred of those who hate religion and Talmudei Chachamim. At a time like this, we must be doubly careful not to stand out and chalilah not to be the cause of accusations and hatred of the masses and what results from that.”

“And we call on Acheinu Bnei Yisrael to welcome the Bnei Yeshivos and assist them with generosity to be mechazeik Torah v’lomdehe.”

Meanwhile, yeshivos are preparing for atzaros hissorerus and tefillos on Taanis Esther.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)