BP Shomrim Uses Its New High-Def Surveillance Cams To Reunite Meshulach With His Tallis And Tefillin

A meshulach whose tallis, tefillin and several expensive personal items were inadvertently left in a ridesharing car service vehicle was successfully reunited with them on Wednesday thanks to Boro Park Shomrim and high-definition surveillance footage cameras it has recently installed, Boro Park Scoop reported Wednesday.

The story began two days prior when the meshulach, who had flown from Eretz Yisroel to JFK, hired a car service to transport him and his luggage from the airport to Boro Park. Once at his destination, he unloaded his packages and the car service left. Only later did the meshulach notice that he had made a terrible mistake – leaving his tallis, tefillin, and a bag of other expensive items in the vehicle.

With no way to identify or contact the driver, the meshulach reached out to a friend in Kiryas Yoel, who in turn contacted Boro Park Shomrim. Members began combing through footage captured by HD cameras that Shomrim had recently and fortuitously installed in the area where the meshulach had been dropped off. In a short amount of time, they managed to obtain the license plate number, offering a major crack in the case.

Shomrim promptly pulled up the name of the driver and obtained his contact information, then called him to explain what had happened. The driver kindly returned to the place where he had originally dropped the meshulach off, returning the worldly and spiritual items that had been left in his car.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)