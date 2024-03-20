Israel’s High Court Upholds Decision to Demolish Home Non-Fatal Terrorist

In a two-to-one decision, the High Court of Justice has upheld a decision by the defense minister and the IDF to destroy the home of the parents of a Palestinian terrorist who shot and severely wounded a police officer last year. This marks the first time a house demolition will be carried out over an incident in which the victim of a Palestinian terror attack was not killed.

The terrorist’s family had argued that house demolitions constitute collective punishment and violate human dignity, and that the family was completely uninvolved in the attack. However, Justice David Mintz, writing for the majority, stated that the severity of the terror attack and the grievous injuries sustained by the police officer justified the decision to destroy the family home.

The B’Tzalmo legal campaign group welcoming the decision as a necessary measure in the fight against terrorism. However, the Hamoked organization, which provides legal aid to Palestinians, has denounced the decision, describing house demolitions as “blatant collective punishment” and questioning their deterrent effect.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)