UN Satellite Images Reveal 35% of Gaza Buildings Destroyed or Damaged

A new assessment from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) reveals the extent of destruction in the Gaza Strip, with 35% of all buildings damaged or destroyed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Using high-resolution satellite images collected on February 29, UNOSAT compared images taken before and after the conflict began and found a staggering 88,868 structures had been damaged or destroyed. Of those, 31,198 buildings were completely destroyed, 16,908 were severely damaged, and 40,762 were moderately damaged.

This latest assessment represents a nearly 20,000 structure increase in damage compared to UNOSAT’s previous assessment based on images taken in January. The governorates of Khan Younis and Gaza have been hit the hardest, with Khan Younis seeing an additional 12,279 damaged structures and Gaza experiencing 2,010.

Khan Younis City has been particularly affected, with 6,663 newly destroyed structures.

